Here are the 2022 winners of the Dunwoody 4th of July Parade. See the full coverage of the event.
Community Spirit
- DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office
- Marcus Jewish Community Center Atlanta
- Sandy Springs Youth Sports
School
- Dunwoody Christian School
- Dunwoody High School Principal Tom Bass
- Dunwoody High School Cheerleaders
Character
- Santa Claus and Friends
- Ice Queen & Panther King
- Chick-fil-A
Car
- Corvette Club
- Dr. Z’s Fleet
- ADMH (Adult Disability Medical Healthcare)
Musical Group
- Seed & Feed Marching Abominable
- 116th Army Reserve Band
- Solid State Studio
Float
- Dunwoody United Methodist Church
- Saint Luke’s Presbyterian Church
- Mount Vernon Chapter Sons of the American Revolution
Sponsor
- Bar (n) Booze (n) Bites
- NFA Burger
- Idaho Potato Truck