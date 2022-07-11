Here are the 2022 winners of the Dunwoody 4th of July Parade. See the full coverage of the event.

Community Spirit

  1. DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office
  2. Marcus Jewish Community Center Atlanta
  3. Sandy Springs Youth Sports
School

  1. Dunwoody Christian School
  2. Dunwoody High School Principal Tom Bass
  3. Dunwoody High School Cheerleaders

Character

  1. Santa Claus and Friends
  2. Ice Queen & Panther King
  3. Chick-fil-A
Car

  1. Corvette Club
  2. Dr. Z’s Fleet
  3. ADMH (Adult Disability Medical Healthcare)
Musical Group

  1. Seed & Feed Marching Abominable
  2. 116th Army Reserve Band
  3. Solid State Studio

Float

  1. Dunwoody United Methodist Church
  2. Saint Luke’s Presbyterian Church
  3. Mount Vernon Chapter Sons of the American Revolution
Sponsor

  1. Bar (n) Booze (n) Bites
  2. NFA Burger
  3. Idaho Potato Truck

