New York Times bestselling author Daniel Silva will return to the Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta’s Book Festival stage for the first time in three years.

Silva will be the featured guest at a July 26 event, according to a press release. The event starts at 7:30 p.m. at the MJCCA at 5342 Tilly Mill Road, and Silva is expected to talk about his new novel, “Portrait of an Unknown Woman.”

According to the press release, the book follows art restorer and spy, Gabriel Allon, on a transcontinental mission to find information about a forgery of a 17th century masterpiece that has fooled experts.

Silva will speak with Nadia Bilchik, editorial producer for CNN. The event is not a book signing, but signed books are included with ticket purchases. Tickets cost $40 and can be purchased online. Interested parties can also get tickets to the event by supporting the book festival. More information can be found by emailing amy.royals@atlantajcc.org.

The MJCCA’s Book Festival has existed in the Atlanta area for 30 years. A spokesperson for the MJCCA said the center hopes to have the entire 31st annual Book Festival line-up confirmed by mid-August.