Atlanta Police are investigating a string of car break-ins along one Midtown street over the weekend.

According to the police report, officers responded to a car break-in call on Vedado Way around 7:40 a.m. on Sunday morning. Upon arrival, officers located multiple vehicles parked on the street with their windows broken out.

Officers were able to get in contact with some of the 18 vehicle owners who confirmed their windows were damaged, but no items of value were taken.

Police say there may be more cars involved in the break-in and encouraged residents to report the crime.