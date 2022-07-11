Sandy Springs will host its annual Back to School Bash from 6 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2 at the City Green at City Springs.

Kids can meet the men, women and K9s who help keep the community and its residents safe at this National Night Out event hosted by the Sandy Springs recreation and parks, police and fire departments.

The free event will feature carnival games, fire trucks, police cars, a giant inflatable obstacle course, a balloon artist, music by DJ Dad and more. Refreshments will be served.

City Green is at City Springs, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs.