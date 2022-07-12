Leadership Sandy Springs is bringing back its free outdoor movies.

Called Movies by Moonlight, the event kicks off Sunday, July 17 with the movie “Grease.” On Friday, Aug. 12, they will show Disney’s “Jungle Cruise,” followed by “Encanto” on Friday, Aug. 26.

The movies are shown on a 30-foot inflatable screen on the lawn at City Springs in Sandy Springs. Food trucks and movie concessions begin at 6 p.m., with lawn games and music starting at 6:30 p.m.

“I know Leadership Sandy Springs loves connecting our community through this free, family-friendly film series,” Rosalyn Putnam, the leadership nonprofit’s new executive director, said in a press release. “From what I understand, what began with the Leadership Class of 2004, has become an integral part of the summer programming at City Springs.”

The event also present an opportunity to help local groups.

On July 17, the Sandy Springs Education Force will be collecting school supplies for their teacher closet. On Aug. 12, the Community Assistance Center will be collecting food pantry items and gently-worn children’s clothes. On Aug. 26, Solidarity Sandy Springs will be collecting items for their food pantry.

For more information, visit the website.