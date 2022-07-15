German discount grocer Lidl is slated to open its new store in the Parkview Station shopping center on Memorial Drive next month. (Dyana Bagby)

German discount grocer Lidl will open its doors to shoppers next month at its newest store on Memorial Drive in Kirkwood.

The grand opening on Aug. 17 comes two years after the DeKalb County Commission approved the 30,000 square-foot store in the Parkview Station shopping center at 1855 Memorial Drive. The shopping center is in the city of Atlanta’s Kirkwood neighborhood and near East Lake.

“We are excited to welcome Lidl to District 3, bringing much needed jobs and expanded food choices to our community,” Dekalb County Commissioner Larry Johnson told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “This has truly been a community and economic development collaboration.”

A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place shortly before the store opens at 8 a.m. The first 100 customers will receive a gift card ranging from $5 to $100 each, according to a Lidl press release.

For every new myLidl member that sets Memorial Drive as their home store during grand opening weekend, the company will donate $1 to the Atlanta Community Food Bank.

The store will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.