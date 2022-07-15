Head over to Gato in Candler Park for Mighty Hans’ final Taiwanese brunch before he moves to dinner service in August.



On the Punk Foodie Underground Dining Calendar this weekend, you will find a total of 119 (and counting) underground dining events with 63 ITP and 56 OTP. You can also break down pop-ups by region: Decatur Area, Westend Area, West Midtown Area and Various ITP. For OTP, see East & Northeast, Way Northeast, West & Northwest & South.

This weekend, if you want @eatmorekhmer is back at it in Jonesboro for a very informal pickup Friday-Sunday afternoon into late evening. You also can head to John’s Creek to @bowlshi who is hosting a Khmer takeover on Saturday.

If you want Taiwanese, you best head over to @gatoatl in Candler Park where @itsmightyhans is hosting his final brunch before @gigisitaliankitchen moves into the spot full-time. Mighty Hans will be sharing more info about August dinner dates soon.

Saturday has a couple of interesting collabs including a Mexican + Filipino event at @eventidebrewing with @barangayatl, @threelolasbakeshop and @gorditasatl. And the boys from @eatphocue are heading to @contrastartisanales for their annual Smoke Ring Festival where they will be serving up dishes created from smoking whole hog on the premises the night before. In addition to their Vietnamese infused creations that will come from that, @bravewojtek is tagging along to present his Polish interpretations.

Saturday evening Home Depot’s @thdbackyard is hosting a movie night with a bunch of chefs including @parlaysavorysaloon (soul food), @sistahritas Mexican, @sluttyveganatl (vegan), @iriemoncafe (Jamaican) and several others.

Finally on Saturday, head over to Underwood Hills to @roundtripbeer for a Pilsner Patio Party where @secretpintbbq will be serving up a full New School GA BBQ menu including beef ribs, Oaxaca hot gut sausage, plus other specials which will pair nice with Round Trip’s German-style Pilsner, Keller Pilsner, New Zealand-style Pilsner, Side Pour Pilsner and Champagne Brut Pilsner (did we mention it’s a Pilsner party?)

Check out the deets are below for all of these events and check out our calendars (ITP & OTP) for our complete coverage of pop-up events happening around the city and our Instagram account for ongoing updates.

And as always, if the weather is iffy, do check the chef and venue Instagram accounts to confirm the events are still happening.

FRIDAY

Jonesboro: Eat More Khmer (Khmer street food)

4:00pm – 12:00am Fri, Jul 15 – 16 | Eat More Khmer

SATURDAY

John’s Creek: Khmer Take Over of Bowl Shi

11:00am – 8:00pm Sat, Jul 16 | Bowl Shi

Candler Park: Mighty Hans (Taiwanese-American)

11:00am – 2:00pm Sat, Jul 16 | Gato



Underwood Hills: Secret Pint BBQ @ Pilsner Patio Party

1:00pm – 5:00pm Sat, Jul 16 | Round Trip Brewing Company

Grant park: Mexican + Filipino

1:00pm Sat, Jul 16 | Eventide Brewing

Chamblee: Smoke Ring Festival w/ Pho Cue & Bravewojtek

1:00pm Sat, Jul 16 | Contrast Artisan Ales

Jonesboro: Eat More Khmer (Khmer street food)

4:00pm – 12:00am Sat, Jul 16 – 17 | Eat More Khmer

Mercedes Benz Stadium: Home Depot Backyard Movie Night with Lots of Chefs

6:00pm – 11:00pm Sat, Jul 16 | The Home Depot Backyard

SUNDAY

Jonesboro: Eat More Khmer (Khmer street food)

11:00am – 8:00pm Sun, Jul 17 – 18 | Eat More Khmer