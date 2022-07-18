Brookhaven is asking for volunteers to help with its annual Storm Drain Marker Volunteer Event on Aug. 6.

This year’s project will focus on the Lynwood Park neighborhood, according to a press release. The city will ask volunteers to glue plastic discs to storm drains that say “no dumping.” The city will provide all materials.

Volunteers can let the city know they intend to help with the initiative by emailing Stormwater@BrookhavenGA.gov, but walk-up volunteers will be accepted. Volunteers should meet at the Lynwood Park Recreation Center at 3360 Osborne Road on Aug. 6 at 8 a.m