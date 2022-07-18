Firefighters are battling a fire at a Brookhaven apartment complex.

The Brookhaven Police Department on Twitter said the fire is at 100 Lenox Park Circle, the address of the Evergreen Lenox Park apartments.

Police said several roads are closed, including East Roxboro Road at Lenox Park Boulevard and Lake Boulevard.

See more Brookhaven Alert:



Fire at 100 Lenox Park Circle–Road closures in the area.

E Roxboro Rd at Lenox Park Blvd

E Roxboro Rd at Lake Blvd

Lenox Cir at Lake Blv — Brookhaven Police (@BrookhavenGaPD) July 18, 2022

FOX5 flew over the fire around 7 a.m., showing massive flames and smoke.

WSB-TV said they spoke to a fire captain who said that the residents were evacuated from the building.

A spokesperson from the American Red Cross of Georgia said about 41 units were displaced by the fire, and the Red Cross is working to assist those residents.

Update: This article has been updated with information from the American Red Cross of Georgia.