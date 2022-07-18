The Dunwoody Newcomers Club is hosting a meet-up for prospective members.

The Dunwoody Newcomers Club is a social organization for women, formed in 1972 with the intention of welcoming new residents to the area and fostering a sense of friendship among its members.

The club is sponsoring what it calls a “Meet & Mingle” on Aug. 17. The event will start at 10:30 a.m. and take place at the N. Shallowford Annex at 4470 N. Shallowford Road. Current and prospective members are invited to attend.

A spokesperson for the club said that Stephanie Jenkins, a professional organizer and consultant, will give a presentation during the meeting. Jenkins is expected to offer advice about decluttering and maximizing storage in different spaces.

According to a press release, anyone attending the meeting should be fully vaccinated. Masks are optional. In order to attend the event, those interested have to make a reservation by Aug. 3 by emailing mraxter410@gmail.com.