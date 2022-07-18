The Fulton County Board of Education will hold two of its three millage rate public hearings in Sandy Spring on its fiscal year budget that includes a partial millage rollback to offset increases in property assessments.

Fulton County Schools’ tentative millage rate of 17.49 mills is a reduction from 17.59. But it is legally defined as a tax increase because it does not include a full millage rollback to offset increases in property assessments.

Georgia’s Taxpayers Bill of Rights requires three millage rate public hearings to be held. Public hearings in Sandy Springs will be held at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Aug. 11 at the North Learning Center, 450 Northridge Parkway. The South Learning Center in Union City will host a public hearing at 6 p.m. on July 19.

The School Board is expected to adopt the final millage rate on Aug. 11.

The tentative fiscal year 2023 budget includes:

General Fund: $1,151,281,374

School Nutrition Fund: $46,190,356

Special Revenue Fund: $61,767,103

Capital Program Fund: $319,057,692

Pension Fund: $40,393,338

Student Activity Fund: $15,848,908

The total appropriation amount for all funds is $1,634,538,771.

More information on the budget can be found on the school district’s Budget Services website.