A 13-year-old boy remains in critical condition and four others were wounded after an overnight shooting at the Forest Cove apartments in southeast Atlanta.

According to the initial report from the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to 440 Thomasvillle Blvd. around 1:49 a.m. on Monday morning. Upon arrival, officers learned a total of five males were shot – four adults and the teenager.

One victim was self-transported to the hospital and the remaining victims were located on-scene and were transported to Grady Hospital.

Investigators are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident at this time.

The Forest Cove apartments have made headlines after being condemned by the city, which is currently behind schedule for rehousing the 202 families living there. According to a report from Atlanta Civic Circle, only 21 families have been relocated as of June 30.

The city had hoped to have the families rehoused before school starts on Aug. 1 and demolition of the complex begins in September.