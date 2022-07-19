Construction has started on a new multi-use trail along the dam at Murphey Candler Park in Brookhaven.

The city announced that construction had begun on July 12. The project will replace the five-foot sidewalk that crosses the Murphey Candler Park dam on the north side of W. Nancy Creek Drive with an 11-foot sidewalk, according to the city’s website. The new sidewalk will have seven observation decks overlooking Murphey Candler Lake.

The Brookhaven City Council awarded a construction contract to Woodwind Construction Company for the project at its June 14 meeting. The contract is in the amount of $1,085,160.

During construction, which is slated to last through the end of the year, trail users can use the sidewalk on the south side of the dam, go through the baseball/softball area, or follow the south trail.