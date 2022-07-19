LifeLine Animal Project is waiving fees for all pet adoptions over the upcoming weekend.

LifeLine, which manages DeKalb and Fulton County Animal Services, will offer free adoptions from July 22-24 to address overcrowding, according to a press release. About 1,100 animals came into both counties shelters during the month of June, but only around 425 of those animals were adopted.

“We urgently need the support of the community to make sure that all of our animals can be placed during this 3-day event,” says the release.

The event is sponsored by Best Friends Animal Society, a nonprofit that helps promote pet adoption, no-kill animal rescue, and spay and neuter practices across the country. According to Best Friends’ website, this weekend is National Adoption Weekend.

Adoption fees will be waived, and all animals will be spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated. Families can view available pets at LifeLine’s website and can arrange a meet and greet with the pet at any of LifeLine’s shelters.

LifeLine’s three shelter locations are Fulton County Animal Services at 860 Marietta Boulevard NW, DeKalb County Animal Services at 3280 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, and the LifeLine Community Animal Center at 3180 Presidential Drive.