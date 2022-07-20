A federal appeals court has overturned a lower court ruling and said Georgia’s restrictive abortion law should be allowed to take effect, according to a report from the Associated Press.

The Georgia law will ban most abortions once a “detectable human heartbeat” is present. Most women don’t realize they are pregnant until after a heartbeat can be detected in the embryo.

Unlike some other states, Georgia’s law includes exceptions for rape and incest, as long as a police report is filed. Mothers at medical risk or if a medication condition renders a fetus unviable will also be allowed to get abortions.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said when the U.S. Supreme Court oveturned Roe vs. Wade, it cleared the way for Georgia’s law – originally signed by Gov. Brian Kemp in 2019 – to take effect.

