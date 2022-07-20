Sandy Springs Police arrested three suspects on July 17 who are allegedly part of a gang-related burglary ring in the city and across metro Atlanta for the past year.

On July 17, detectives were watching a Lockton Place address where a previous break-in attempt had been made when the suspects were seen nearby at 1:33 a.m. When confronted by police, the three suspects attempted to flee the scene, according to a Sandy Springs Police Department spokesperson.

Malachi Davis, 18, Jeremiah Jackson, 18, and Quintavious Hayes, 22, were arrested. Handguns were found near the townhome, police said.

Police have linked this incident, another burglary on July 4 in which a resident was shot, and others in the city and across metro Atlanta, to gang activity by the criminal organization known as “Drug Rich” or “RX”, the SSPD said.

Another recent home invasion occurred on July 14 at a Persimmon Point home in Sandy Springs. Renters called the SSPD after hearing suspects banging on the front door and entering the home. They hid in an upstairs bathroom and called 911.

On July 12, four suspects were arrested after a traffic stop of a Dodge Durango connected to burglaries including two in Sandy Springs on June 27 on Davis Drive and on July 4 on Parkside Place.

The occupants of the Durango who were arrested included Jahi Jahi Brown, 19, Eric Braxton, 22, Jaylen Huff, 18, and a 16-year-old. A stolen firearm, illegal drugs and items from the burglary on Davis Drive were found in the vehicle by SSPD detectives.

On July 5, three other suspects who were traveling in a Honda Civic that was connected to the Parkside Place burglary and aggravated assault were arrested after a traffic stop for a window tint violation by the Georgia State Patrol. Kamauria Fullwood, 18, Diangelo Bell, 19 and Deshane London, 20, were arrested.

A fourth suspect, Kenzel Walker, who was wanted in connection with several other robberies, also has been arrested.

Other incidents have been connected to “Drug Rich,” the SSPD said. The first case was an armed robbery-home invasion at a Northside Drive home in October 2021. Another case last year was at the Forrest Hills Drive home of an Atlanta United player. High-end jewelry was stolen during another Northside Drive burglary in 2022. And an attempt to force entry to the Amberidge Trail home of an Instagram influencer also was reported.

Cases in Atlanta connected to the gang include the armed robbery of an Atlanta Falcons player’s home on Canterbury Overlook, the former home of a well-known professional lacrosse player on Bismark Road last September. Recently Atlanta Police notified other jurisdictions about a burglary involving a professional basketball player on King Road.

A Gwinnett County case in which 11 suspects forced entry into a high-end jewelry store owner’s home and got into a gunfight with the homeowner was connected to the Amberidge Trail case in Sandy Springs, the SSPD said.

And another Atlanta Falcons player had his Cobb County home burglarized of high-end jewelry recently in one of two burglaries linked to the RX gang.