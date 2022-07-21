The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever at Chandler Park (Photo by Colin Potts)

British music icon Kate Bush is still riding high in the charts with “Running Up That Hill,” thanks to its inclusion in “Stranger Things.” But that’s not her only enduring hit.

Bush was the first female artist to achieve a number one single for a self-penned song in the UK back in 1978 with “Wuthering Heights” – a pop ode to Emily Bronte’s famous novel. The song is celebrated each year with “The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever,” when fans around the world gather to recreate the famous music video.

Atlanta’s 7th-annual celebration is Saturday, July 30, in Candler Park starting at 10 a.m. The event, organized by Bush fan Kim Manning, is also a fundraiser for the Atlanta Feminist Women’s Health Center. Get your red dress ready, learn the choreography, and celebrate Kate’s birthday.