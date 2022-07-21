Construction will start on a new park in Dunwoody after the COVID-19 pandemic delayed initial building.

The city will break ground on Perimeter Center East Park on July 25 at 10 a.m., according to a press release. The five-acre park will be located at 50 Perimeter Center East. The park was initially expected to be built in 2020, but was delayed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve had a need for a park in Perimeter Center since the City was incorporated,” said Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch in a press release. “Thousands of Dunwoody residents will finally have easy access to green space and park amenities.”

The total budget for the project is $3 million, according to the release. The city approved using American Rescue Plan funding for the project earlier this year.

The city also approved construction contracts for the park earlier this year. The park is expected to include a splash pad, a playground, pavilions, restrooms, exercise equipment, and trails.

The city hopes to have construction completed by the end of 2022 and to have the splash pad open in time for next summer, according to the press release.

The Dunwoody Parks and Recreation Department is asking for help naming the new park, as well as for future parks at Roberts Drive and Vermack Road. Rules for the naming contest can be found in the Dunwoody Digest, and names can be submitted through July 31 by emailing parks@dunwoodyga.gov.