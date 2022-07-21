Photo by Designecologist on Pexels.com

The Stars and Stripes fireworks show that a thunderstorm postponed on Independence Day is being rescheduled for Friday, July 29 at City Green in Sandy Springs.

It will coincide with the free summer concert series that night with The Smithereens and guest vocalist Marshall Crenshaw.

The lawn opens at 4 p.m. and music begins at 7:30 p.m. The fireworks should start around 10 p.m.

Lawn seating is free. Reserved tables are sold out. Only alcoholic beverages sold on-site are allowed. Tents and sparklers are also not allowed.

Food and beverages can be pre-ordered until 3 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26. To make food and beverage pre-orders or to get more information including parking updates, visit the city’s website.