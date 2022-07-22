The DeKalb County School District is hosting a back to school event this Saturday.

The “Back to School Rally” will take place on July 23 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at James R. Hallford Stadium at 3789 Memorial College Avenue in Clarkston, according to a press release. The event is meant to welcome new and returning families to the district.

The event will feature live entertainment, children’s entertainment, and school supplies. According to a spokesperson, there will be a “fun zone” for children with a bubble machine, Jenga, Connect 4, and other games.

There will also be an opportunity for vaccines. A district spokesperson said vaccines offered will include COVID-19, HPV, TDAP, and Meningitis.