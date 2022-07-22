Milla Macarons & Confections will be at the Atlanta Ice Cream Festival with macaron ice cream sandwiches



On the Punk Foodie Underground Dining Calendar this weekend, you will find a total of 126 (and counting) underground dining events with 62 ITP and 64 OTP. You can also break down pop-ups by region: Decatur Area, Westend Area, West Midtown Area and Various ITP. For OTP, see East & Northeast, Way Northeast, West & Northwest & South.

For recommendations, we are going to start with Sunday as really the highlights this weekend are a couple of gatherings of chefs on that day. @leftielees, with her ‘globally inspired baked goods & sandwiches,’ has invited a bunch of chef friends to join her in popping up at Olive and Pine in Decatur (which is also where her brick & mortar will be). Appearing at the event will be @musubee_atl (musubi), @gourmet_street_foods (elevated comfort food), @bamepopup (doing desserts for this event), @secretpintbbq (New School GA BBQ) and a mystery guest Boba Queen who will be trying out some new concepts.

Around the same time, the O4W Block Party at @amanoatl is being resurrected by @barangayatl (Filipino) & @baolicious.atl (Steamed Asian Buns). Joining the party will be @humocuisine (Latin American), @bravewojtek (Polish), @bakers_hatt (Filipino baked goods) and @mannysjuicebar. There will be more block parties in the coming months, including some with @soupbelly_atl serving as the host. You can also search our calendar for the dates.

Other Sunday pop-ups to consider are @mrsrosa_ for Venezuelan at @scofflawbeer in Bolton and @adobo.atl Filipino at @littlecottagebrewery in Avondale Estates.

Saturday is pretty happening starting with the Atlanta Ice Cream Festival in Piedmont Park which will feature @cerealandcream and her cereal inspired creations along with @millasmacarons and her immaculately prepared macaron ice cream sandwiches. In the Decatur area, you will find @baolicious.atl steaming buns at @kellysmarketdecatur and @smoke.and.honey slinging Southern fare like Pimento Cheese Quesadillas at @littlecottagebrewery (we know, technically in AE). Others to be on the look out for are @jacks_poppin_pho with Laos pho (the Punk Foodie team had some this week…it is wonderful & different than Vietnamese pho) at @threetaverns in Grant Park and @jackalopeatl at @sabbathbrewing in EAV with Southern + Asian fusion that you won’t find anywhere.

Finally, one more to consider is one regular pop-up we have woefully neglected which @el.elote who does some serious street corn on Friday – Sundays in Sandy Springs. On Saturdays, they also do carnitas tacos.

Looking ahead, there are some ticketed and pre-order events that are not in our calendar but which you may want to act on before they sell out:

FRIDAY

Sandy Springs: el-elote (street corn)

6:00pm – 9:00pm | el elote

SATURDAY

Atlanta Ice Cream Festival

11:00am – 6:00pm | Piedmont Park

Decatur: Baolicious (steamed buns)

11:00am – 2:00pm | Kelly’s Market

Avondale Estates: Smoke and Honey (Southern)

1:00pm – 7:00pm | Little Cottage Brewery

Grant park: Jack‘s Poppin’ Pho (Lao)

1:00pm – 8:00pm | Three Taverns Craft Brewery

EAV: Jackalope (Asian fusion)

5:00pm – 10:00pm | Sabbath Brewing

Sandy Springs: el-elote (street corn & carnitas tacos)

6:00pm – 9:00pm | el elote

SUNDAY

O4W: Pop-Up Block Party

11:00am – 3:00pm | a mano

Decatur: Brunch at Olive & Pine with lots of chefs

12:00pm – 3:00pm | Olive & Pine

Bolton: Mrs. Rosa (Venezuelan)

12:00pm – 6:00pm | Scofflaw Brewing Co.

Avondale Estates: Adobo ATL (Filipino-American)

1:00pm | Little Cottage Brewery

Sandy Springs: el-elote (street corn)

6:00pm – 9:00pm | el elote