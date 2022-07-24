A drive-by shooting left eight people shot in a gas station parking lot on Northside Drive early Sunday morning.



Around 1 a.m. on Sunday morning, an Atlanta Police officer on patrol in the 1600 block of Northside Drive was flagged down by a motorist transporting four people who had been shot.

According to the APD report, the vehicle was escorted to Piedmont Hospital where the victims were being treated when two more victims arrived with gunshot wounds. Officers later learned that two more victims were taken to Emory Hospital and were transferred to Grady in critical condition.

Preliminary investigation found that the eight victims were gathered outside the Shell gas station at 1695 Northside Drive NW when they were shot by unknown suspect(s).

The victims are six females, aged 16-21, and two males, aged 18 and 21. The investigation is continuing.