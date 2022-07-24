Hammocks Trading Company in Sandy Springs. (Google Maps)

A 10-year-old seafood restaurant in Sandy Springs will shutter later this month.

Hammocks Trading Company will serve its last meals on July 31, according to a social media post from the restaurant.

“After 10 wonderful years of celebrating Hammocks style, we will set sail for something new in 2023,” says a Facebook post announcing the closure. “We are so thankful for the memories, relationships, and friends we have made.”

Business partners Jason Sheetz and Chef William Sigley had opened Hammocks in the summer of 2012, according to the restaurant’s website.

It’s located on Roswell Road, just south of North Springs High School, and offers menu items such as oysters on the half shell, fresh fish and a popular grouper sandwich.

Sheetz and Sigley operate other restaurants including Under the Cork Tree in Sandy Springs and Prime 120 in Woodstock. According to the website for their restaurant company, Succulent Hospitality, they plan to open other restaurants in Woodstock.