NAMI Georgia (National Alliance on Mental Illness) has announced its “Celebrate You 40th Anniversary Fundraiser” will be held Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Freight Depot in Downtown from 5:30-9:30 p.m.

Tickets to the event are $40 per person, and include dinner, dancing, and a silent auction. Confirmed sponsors include Delta Air Lines, Georgia Public Broadcasting, Georgia Building Authority, and Neurocrine Biosciences. Tickets may be purchased at www.namiga.org/event/40th-anniversary-fundraiser.

“This annual fundraiser is a much-anticipated event where our members and supporters come together to celebrate advances in the treatment and understanding of mental illness, raise funds and have a wonderful time,” said Kim H. Jones, executive director of NAMI Georgia. “I encourage everyone with an interest in improving mental health awareness and care to join us for a lovely evening that raises funds for the important work NAMI does throughout our state.”

On Oct. 15, NAMI Georgia will hold its annual NAMI Walks Kick-off, beginning at 10 a.m. at the Georgia State Capitol in downtown Atlanta. Participants raise funds for NAMI Georgia by soliciting organizations and individuals to sponsor them in the Walk. Individuals and teams are invited to sign up now at www.namiwalks.org/georgia.