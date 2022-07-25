A modern Italian restaurant has announced an opening date for its new location in Dunwoody.

The restaurant, called North Italia, is expected to open at 4600 Ashford Dunwoody Road on Aug. 17, according to an announcement. This will be the Italian restaurant’s second metro Atlanta location.

The restaurant is from Fox Restaurants Concepts, the company behind restaurants like Flower Child and Zinburger. The restaurant announced the Perimeter location in May, and a Buckhead location is already open.

According to the announcement, the restaurant will serve up modern Italian pizza, pasta dishes made from scratch, and craft cocktails.