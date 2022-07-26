The Fulton County Board of Health will spray three areas of Atlanta where West Nile virus has been detected in more mosquitoes.

Earlier this month, mosquitoes collected in southwest Atlanta area at Brown Middle School near the Atlanta BeltLine tested positive , but now the virus has been detected in Grant Park and Washington Park.

The county plans to spray adulticides – an insecticide designed to kill adult mosquitoes – within a half mile of affected areas once a week for at least four weeks. Fulton Board of Health workers will be visiting nearby neighborhoods with more information about nighttime spraying and mosquito prevention safety.

Residents are urged to practice mosquito breeding prevention and personal protection methods.

FCBOH recommends turning over flowerpots, covering wading pools, and throwing out water stored in open containers after every rainfall. The mosquito population can be controlled near homes by removing debris, repairing damaged window screens, and unclogging gutters.

Remember to wear light colored clothing that covers your neck, legs, and arms, as well as mosquito repellent when outdoors.

For more information about the Fulton County Board of Health, visit fultoncountyboh.org. For more tips and information on mosquito control, please visit dph.ga.gov and cdc.gov.



