North Springs High School will host First Day Fulton, a back-to-school pep rally, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 30.

The rally is open to new and existing Fulton County Schools students. Families can register new students to Fulton County Schools at the event on a limited basis. But those families who have students already going to a Fulton County school are not required to re-register their students.

They can register students online.

Families also can register a new student on Friday, July 29. Visit the FCS website page for information.

Families do not have to sign up to visit the First Day Fulton event.

Fulton County Schools leaders gathered for Adstaff to prepare for the school year, which is a district meeting that includes training on literacy, safety and security, culture and data. First Day Fulton will help students and parents prepare. (Submitted)

First Day Fulton will include:

Free backpacks stuffed with school supplies

Free grocery giveaways

Free physical and mental health screenings

Immunizations

Health screenings for 3300 forms (Certificate of Vision, Hearing, Dental, and Nutrition Screening)

Free and reduced lunch applications

Bus route information

Interpreter services

Fulton County Schools Department Expo

Raffles and prizes.

Covid-19 vaccinations will be offered at the Health & Wellness fair. Vaccination reservations are not required but sign up is available online.

The first day of school is Monday, Aug. 8.