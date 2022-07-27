A rendering of The Reid (Courtesy Toro Development Company)

Toro Development Company will build a new BeltLine adjacent apartment complex on the site of Reid’s Body Shop, an institution along Memorial Drive in Reynoldstown for more than 60 years.

The 1.64-acre parcel at 952 Memorial Drive will be developed into The Reid, a 186-unit complex that neighbors the Eastside Trail and HomeGrown restaurant.

Toro said 15% of the units will be marked as affordable housing at 80% area median income (AMI). The building will feature a mix of studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments, as well as a rooftop pool.

The Reid marks Toro’s fourth multifamily project along the BeltLine, following Edge OTB, Anthem on Ashley, and Camden Fourth Ward. Construction is expected to begin early in 2023 with first units delivering in late 2024.

After more than 60 years of operation, the Reid family decided to put the body shop property on the market late last year.

Toro decided to honor the Reid family by naming the development after them and plans to incorporate memorabilia from the body shop as part of the project’s design.

“We were honored to learn the project would be called ‘The Reid,’” said Robert Reid of Reid’s Body Shop. “Our family has been an active part of the community for a long time, and we are glad the new owners care about the history of the property. We are excited to see this become a great new place for people to live.”