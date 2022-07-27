Courtesy APD

The Atlanta Police Department has released surveillance video of 19 vehicle break-ins that occurred along one Midtown street.

All 19 incidents occurred on July 17 in the 400 block of 5th Street.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects in this case should contact 911 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Information on the case can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477 or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com .

Callers do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.