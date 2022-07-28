To celebrate Dunwoody High School’s 50th anniversary, the school principal is headed to the roof.

Principal Tom Bass will spend 50 hours on the high school’s roof leading up to the first day of school, according to a Facebook post on an event page for the school’s 50th anniversary. Bass will be on the roof from July 30 to Aug. 1 in what the post calls “50 on the Roof.”

“I am getting ready for next week,” Bass said in a video posted to the page. “Fifty on the roof. It’s all about that Wildcat pride, baby!”

The rooftop stay is part of a slew of events to celebrate the 50 year anniversary of the high school, put on by the Dunwoody High School Community Association. The association is celebrating the 50th anniversary with multiple events and is also raising money for the school. According to the community association’s website, donations will go towards things such as a new wrestling mat, weight room equipment, sound equipment for the drama department, band and orchestra instruments, and more.

According to a Facebook post, Principal Bass’ 50-hour stint on the roof will come with a multitude of activities for the public to enjoy, including giveaways and trivia games. Some Dunwoody High alumni and staff will be invited to eat with Bass up on the roof and “relive their magical time at DHS.”



According to the Facebook post, more anniversary events will take place on Nov. 4, Feb. 4, 2022, and April 15, 2022. Details will be released on the 50th Anniversary Facebook Page.