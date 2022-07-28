Interim Chief Of Police Darin Schierbaum said at a July 28 press conference that the Atlanta Police Department works every day to solve the killings of Katherine Janness and David Mack. (Dyana Bagby)

On the one year anniversary of the killing of a woman and her dog in Piedmont Park, Atlanta Police are asking the public for help to identify a suspect. Police are also urging people with any information about the shooting death of a 12-year-old boy in southwest Atlanta more than a year ago to come forward.

Police officials said at a July 28 press conference they had no suspects in the killing of Katherine “Katie” Janness and her dog, Bowie. Both were found dead in Piedmont Park on July 28, 2021. Janness was stabbed more than 50 times, according to the autopsy report.

Janness and Bowie

Janness and her dog were found just inside the 10th Street entrance to the park by her partner, Emma Clark.

The crime scene was “gruesome,” said Deputy Chief Charles Hampton. Significant amounts of DNA were collected and testing the evidence takes time, he said.

Fulton County law enforcement, the FBI and GBI are helping with the investigation. No suspect or suspects have been identified. If Janness knew the killer is unknown, police said.

Police are also asking for the public’s help to solve the killing of David Mack, age 12.

David was reported as a missing person by his grandmother on Feb. 9, 2021, after he failed to return to her home on Beecher Street after going to visit a friend. He was found dead with multiple gunshots on Feb. 10 on Shirley Street.

Anyone with information in either case is asked submit tips anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org. Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $10,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect(s).