The Rotary Club of Dunwoody has raised $20,000 for the Georgia chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

The club presented the $20,000 check to representatives for the Alzheimer’s Association at a July 29 breakfast meeting at the Le Méridien Atlanta Perimeter Hotel. The money is meant to go towards the association’s Longest Day program, which encourages people to fundraise on the Summer Solstice, the longest day of the year.

The club raised the money at a charity golf event it calls “FORE! The Memories.” The inaugural event took place on May 16 at St. Marlo Country Club, according to organizer Robert O’Brien.

The Alzheimer’s Association is a nonprofit organization that aims to help end Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia. Executive Director of the Georgia Chapter Linda Davidson accepted the donation, along with Director of Development for the Longest Day Program Robin Aldridge and Senior Director of Marketing and Communications Leslie Holland.

Davidson thanked the Rotary Club for their hard work.

“On behalf of the Alzheimer’s Association, you know the important work we do,” she said. “You know that we need your help, and I am inspired and in awe of all of you and all that you do.”