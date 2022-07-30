Photos by Jacob Nguyen; Renderings from Empire Communities

Empire Communities’ new townhome development and a forthcoming restaurant from the creators of Grindhouse Killer Burgers are rising on the Atlanta BeltLine Eastside Trail in Reynoldstown.

Located at Wylie Street and the Eastside Trail, the 6.5-acre development is named after the site’s former occupant, Stein Steel.

The restaurant, designed by Square Fee Studio, is using portions of the old steel plant’s fabrication building to create a 9,000-square feet open-air restaurant called Breaker Breaker. The menu is expected to include menu items like tacos, sandwiches, frozen drinks, and beer.

As of this week, the giant canopy over the Breaker Breaker spot is complete and kitchen and seating areas are under construction.

Just steps away, Empire Communities is building townhomes, and “stack” homes ranging in price from the mid-$300s to low $700s.

Find out more about the homes available at this link.