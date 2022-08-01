Federal funds from the U.S. Department of Agriculture that supported free meals for all students have expired, so local school districts have returned to charging.

Some students may qualify for free or reduced-price meals, but applications must be made.

Each school district enables parents to set up meal accounts online and to apply for free or reduced-price meals.

Fulton County Schools

The Fulton County School System will charge elementary students $1.10 for breakfast and $2.45 for lunch. Middle and high school students will pay $1.25 for breakfast and $2.70 for lunch.

Students may still qualify for a free or reduced-price lunch at local school districts though the federal program that funded free meals for all students ended with the new school year. (Anitapeppers/Morguefile.com)

At FCS, parents can pre-pay for student meals through the MyPaymentsPlus online payment system. Cash or check payments may also be accepted at a child’s school.

Parents can find out if their children qualify for free & reduced-price meals via an online application.

Atlanta Public Schools

Atlanta Public Schools students already began attending classes this week, but their parents have similar opportunities for student meal payments and applications to qualify for free or reduced-price meals.

But at APS, meal payments must be made through the MySchoolBucks online payment system as schools will not charge money for school meals.

Log onto the MySchoolBucks system to register, using the child’s school name and APS student ID number, which the main office of their school can provide.

Information on how to apply for free and reduced-price meals at APS through the school’s FEA Coordinator, or apply online at the district’s school nutrition website.

DeKalb County Schools

The DeKalb County School Nutrition department uses SchoolCafe.com for meal payments and free and reduced-price meals application processing.

Like the other school districts, parents can add funds to their child’s meal account. Check the parent/teacher registration guide online for instructions on registration.