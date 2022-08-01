The YMCA of Metro Atlanta has opened enrollment for its afterschool programs for the 2022-2023 school year.

Serving 75 metro Atlanta elementary schools, the afterschool curriculum focuses on social growth and academic achievement. Sessions begin the first week of August and vary by school district.

Y Afterschool is designed for students in pre-K through fifth grade and offers creative and engaging ways for kids to stay active and connected after school hours. The Y’s courses offer academic assistance, outdoor activities and Imagination Stations focusing on social-emotional learning, career exploration, life skills, STEAM activities, arts & crafts, and more. Full-time and part-time options are available for students.

“Through our afterschool curriculum, we encourage children to develop their talents and build confidence,” said Lauren Koontz, president and CEO of the YMCA of Metro Atlanta. “We know safety is top of mind for parents now more than ever and we remain committed to providing a safe, supportive and fun environment for positive interaction and exciting activities.”

In addition, the Y is hiring for a variety of part-time afterschool positions, including site directors, counselors and bus drivers. As a staff benefit, afterschool employees receive a free Y membership and specialty rates for Y programs. For more information, visit https://ymcaatlanta.org/careers/.

For additional information or to register a child for YMCA afterschool programs, visit ymcaatlanta.org/afterschool.