Residents are continuing to be relocated from the severely neglected Forest Cove apartments. Credit: Credit: Alphonso Whitfield/WABE

The Atlanta City Council voted Monday to donate $7.6 million to the Community Foundation of Greater Atlanta to help the organization relocate Forest Cove residents after the apartment complex was condemned by the city.

In May, the council authorized a $1.5 million donation of American Rescue Plan Act funds to the Community Foundation of Greater Atlanta to support the foundation’s relocation efforts. The first four families were moved from the severely neglected complex into new homes in early June.

The apartments in southeast Atlanta were to be demolished by the city after all the residents were moved out. But WABE reported last month the city has agreed not to do so after negotiations with. Ohio-base Millenia, owner of Forest Cove.

Millennia wants to redevelop the 400 units of federally-subsidized housing at Forest Cove using low-income housing tax credits, WABE reported. To qualify for the credits, buildings must be on the site, leading to the city’s decision to not demolish Forest Cove.

Other items approved at the Aug. 1 meeting:

• A resolution authorizing a $300,000 donation to the National Network of Abortion Funds (NNAF) to support the reproductive health services the organization provides.

• A resolution increasing the boundaries of the West End Community Improvement District.

• An ordinance authorizing the issuance of $4 million in general obligation bonds for the purpose of acquiring a site or sites for constructing, renovating, or improving municipal facilities.

• A resolution authorizing a contract with Soco Contracting Company for the installation of the Freedom Park Jaume Plensa Sculpture in an amount not to exceed $295,865 as part of the Renew Atlanta Public Art Program.

• A resolution authorizing a contract with Soco Contracting Company for the installation of the Nelson Street Yinka Shonibare Sculpture in an amount not to exceed $45,103 as part of the Renew Atlanta Public Art Program.

• A resolution urging the mayor and the commissioner of the Department of Parks and Recreation to explore expanding the hours of operation of Rosel Fann Recreation Center, C.T. Martin Recreation Center, William Walker Recreation Center, Pittman Park Recreation Center, Dunbar Recreation Center, Bessie Branham Recreation Center, Grant Park Recreation Center, and Coan Park Recreation Center to include Saturdays from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sundays from noon-6 p.m.

• An ordinance authorizing the City’s chief financial officer to amend the Fiscal Year 2023 General Government Capital Outlay Fund Budget on behalf of the Atlanta Department of Transportation to transfer approximately $6 million in Transportation Impact Fees to modernize traffic signals and communication corridors and add complete streets and intersection improvement projects.

• A resolution to name Committee Room 1, The Larry M. Dingle Committee Room, in honor of the former City of Atlanta employee.

To learn more about the Atlanta City Council, visit http://citycouncil.atlantaga.gov/. For the latest updates, follow the Atlanta City Council on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.