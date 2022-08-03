Brookhaven officers arrested a suspect in conjunction with a home invasion that took place on Aug. 2.

Police have arrested 36-year-old Antavious Bailey of Conyers and charged him with invading the home of an 88-year-old woman.

The woman called 911 just after 12:15 p.m. on Aug. 2. Police say she had just returned to her home in the 2900 block of Parkridge Drive when a man forced his way into her home with a gun.

Police say a suspect took money, bank cards, and PIN information from the woman before tying her up in a bedroom in her home. Investigators say they were able to find the suspect when the victim began receiving fraud alerts regarding several charges being made in the Buckhead area.

Police say at the time of Bailey’s arrest, he had a handgun in his possession as well as the victim’s stolen property. Police are charging Bailey with multiple charges, including home invasion, false imprisonment, kidnapping, stalking, exploitation of an elderly person, and three counts of identity fraud.