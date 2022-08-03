Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the temporary suspension of the state’s excise tax on motor fuel sales, as well a state of emergency for supply chain disruptions, until Sept. 12.

Despite falling gas prices in the state over the last few weeks, Kemp’s statement blamed “Joe Biden’s recession” for ongoing economic issues in Georgia.

“As I said when we first suspended the state’s gas tax all the way back in March – and have reiterated each time I have renewed that suspension – we can’t fix everything Washington has broken, but we’re doing our part to combat the economic headwinds caused by the President’s failed policies,” Kemp said.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams called Kemp’s move a “cheap political stunt” and urged him to extend the suspension through the end of the year.

“Brian Kemp once again refused to provide Georgians with the stability they deserve, and instead is prioritizing politics over committing to a full suspension of the gas tax through the end of the year as I have,” Abrams said in a statement.

