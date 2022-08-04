Chef Jacob Hunter. (Courtesy of The Daily)

Chef Jacob Hunter heads up the kitchen at The Daily in West Midtown, a cafe and coffee spot that’s soon expanding to Inman Park and Buckhead.

This week, Hunter shares a recipe for his must-have condiment called chili oil crisp. With a mix of chili peppers and spices, he suggests drizzling it on noodles or dumplings, mixing it with Greek yogurt for a dip, or tossing wings in it.

“I make this with my older son all the time,” Hunter said. “My wife goes through about a half quart a week.”

Find the full recipe below. Also, check out our recent interview with Hunter, where he dishes on his kitchen vibe and shares his eclectic In the Mix playlist.

Chili Oil Crisp

Yields: (2 cups/16 oz)

Dry Mix

20 g red chili flake (like you put on pizza)

15 g Korean chili flake (gochuagru)

2 g Arbol chili – ground coarse in a spice grinder or coffee grinder

15 g Chinese red peppers (Tianjin/Tien Tsin chilies) – ground coarse in a spice grinder or coffee grinder

15 g Kosher salt

10 g msg (yes msg, it’s good, not bad – do some research)

3 g caraway (whole)

5 g sesame seeds (toasted)

30 g fried garlic (can be ordered online or found at Buford Highway Farmers Market)

30 g fried onion – not French’s like you use for green bean casserole on Thanksgiving (can be ordered online or found at Buford Highway Farmers Market)

Oil

375 g oil (any neutral oil – soybean, canola, vegetable, grapeseed)

2 ea cinnamon sticks

3 g star anise

2 g whole black pepper

3 g Sichuan peppercorn

Make the Dry Mix by adding red chili flake, Korean chili flake, Arbol chili, Chinese red peppers, salt, msg, caraway, sesame seeds, fried garlic & fried onion to a mixing bowl (metal or Pyrex or glass will work). Use a large spoon, mix all ingredients together & set aside. In a medium pot make the Oil Mix: add the oil, cinnamon sticks, star anise, whole black pepper & Sichuan peppercorn. Bring oil to a low simmer to toast spices. Continue to simmer till oil starts to take on a little color. Remove from heat. Allow oil to steep for 10 minutes. Pour oil through a fine mesh strainer into the bowl w/ the Dry Mix – it will sizzle & make cool noises but BE CAREFUL AS OIL WILL STILL BE HOT & YOU CAN BURN YOURSELF. Use a large spoon to incorporate oil and dry mix. Allow to cool completely. Place in a mason jar, quart container or whatever you want to use to store.

Serving Suggestions:

Add to a half avocado

Mix into Greek yogurt & make a dip

Drizzle on noodles or dumplings – DUH

Dip celery (Pro Tip: sprinkle some salt on the celery first) into the jar of Chili Oil Crisp or make side bowl dipper cup

Add to Matzo Ball or Chicken Noodle Soup

Pizza

Toss wings in it or eat w/ fried chicken

