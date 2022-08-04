Leon Bridges

Thursday, Aug. 4

🎸 Rise Against @ Tabernacle

Friday, Aug. 5

💃 High Frequency Friday @ The High

🎧 Mike Zarin, Wahine, and DJ Smiles @ Cat Eye Creative

🎼 Songwriters in the Round @ Red Clay Foundry

🎸 Chase Atlantic @ The Eastern

Saturday, Aug. 6

🎶 The O’Jays, Gladys Knight, and El Debarge @ Lakewood Amphitheater

🎸 ZZ Top @ Cadence Bank Amphitheater @ Chastain Park

🦇 Madman’s Diary (Ozzy Osbourne tribute) @ 37 Main

Sunday, Aug. 7

😎 Jerry Day ATL @ Terminal West (also Aug. 8)

Monday, Aug. 8

🎙 Leon Bridges with Little Dragon @ The Fox (above via Instagram)

🎤 Michael Buble @ Gas South Arena

🥁 Franz Ferdinand @ Tabernacle

🗓️ For even more concerts, visit our event calendar, How Do You Atlanta?, produced in partnership with WABE and Decaturish.