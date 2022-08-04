Thursday, Aug. 4
🎸 Rise Against @ Tabernacle
Friday, Aug. 5
💃 High Frequency Friday @ The High
🎧 Mike Zarin, Wahine, and DJ Smiles @ Cat Eye Creative
🎼 Songwriters in the Round @ Red Clay Foundry
🎸 Chase Atlantic @ The Eastern
Saturday, Aug. 6
🎶 The O’Jays, Gladys Knight, and El Debarge @ Lakewood Amphitheater
🎸 ZZ Top @ Cadence Bank Amphitheater @ Chastain Park
🦇 Madman’s Diary (Ozzy Osbourne tribute) @ 37 Main
Sunday, Aug. 7
😎 Jerry Day ATL @ Terminal West (also Aug. 8)
Monday, Aug. 8
🎙 Leon Bridges with Little Dragon @ The Fox (above via Instagram)
🎤 Michael Buble @ Gas South Arena
🥁 Franz Ferdinand @ Tabernacle
🗓️ For even more concerts, visit our event calendar, How Do You Atlanta?, produced in partnership with WABE and Decaturish.