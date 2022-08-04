Atlanta Police investigators say a man shot and killed a woman at an apartment building before going to a nearby park and killing himself on Thursday afternoon.

At 1:18pm, officers responded to a person shot at the location of 400 Merritts Ave. at Central Park in northeast Atlanta. Upon arrival, officers located a deceased male with a self-inflicted single gunshot wound.

A short time later, around 1:35 pm, officers responded to nearby Crosby Spear Highrise Apartments at 355 North Ave. after receiving a report of a woman shot. Upon arrival, officers located a deceased female with an apparent gunshot wound.

Homicide detectives believe both shooting incidents appear to be related. The investigation remains active and ongoing at this time.