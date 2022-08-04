Atlanta Police investigators say a man shot and killed a woman at an apartment building before going to a nearby park and killing himself on Thursday afternoon.

At 1:18pm, officers responded to a person shot at the location of 400 Merritts Ave. at Central Park in northeast Atlanta. Upon arrival, officers located a deceased male with a self-inflicted single gunshot wound.

A short time later, around 1:35 pm, officers responded to nearby Crosby Spear Highrise Apartments at 355 North Ave. after receiving a report of a woman shot. Upon arrival, officers located a deceased female with an apparent gunshot wound.

Homicide detectives believe both shooting incidents appear to be related. The investigation remains active and ongoing at this time.

Collin Kelley

Collin Kelley has been the editor of Atlanta Intown for two decades and has been a journalist and freelance writer for 35 years. He’s also an award-winning poet and novelist.