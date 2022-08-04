Courtesy Midtown Alliance

The Parliament of Owls lantern parade returns to Midtown on Saturday night from 8-10 p.m., taking flight from The Plaza at Colony Square.

A workshop to make the owl lanterns is tonight, Aug. 4, from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. at The Patio at Colony Square, or pick up a kit at Shep’s Midtown Ace Hardware.

Participants are encouraged to wear black or white as they carry their lanterns through the streets of Midtown.

Read more about the event’s creator, Chantelle Rytter, here. Rytter is also the creator of the Atlanta BeltLine Lantern Parade.