Brookhaven has won a sustainability award for energy efficiency.

The Georgia Public Service Commission, a statutory body that regulates telecommunications, transportation, electric and natural gas services in the state, presented the city of Brookhaven with what it calls an “Energy Matters Award” in the “Best EV Municipal Energy Efficiency” category, according to a press release. GPSC Vice Chairman Tim Echols presented Mayor John Ernst with the award on Aug. 3.

“It is an honor to be recognized with the Best EV Municipal Energy Efficiency award,” Ernst said in the press release. “The City of Brookhaven is making a great effort to improve its sustainability in all areas and this award only validates the work we are doing.”

According to the press release, the award is for numerous sustainability measures that the city has adopted in the past few years. For example, in 2022 the city purchased 15 hybrid SUVs for the police department and two hybrid SUVs for its Community Development department. In 2020, the city replaced lighting at City Hall and Blackburn Park’s tennis courts, and in 2021 began an LED street light conversion project along Dresden Drive. The city plans to work with Georgia Power to continue to do LED street light conversions throughout the city in 2022.