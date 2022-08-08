“Mary Poppins’ at Aurora Theatre.

Atlanta’s theatre companies are in pre-production and rehearsals for their new seasons, which includes Broadway musicals, world premieres, and classics by Shakespeare and Cole Porter.

Aurora Theatre

The Lawrenceville theatre kicks off its 27th season with Disney’s “Mary Poppins,” which runs Aug. 18 to Sept. 11. The magical nanny and her chimney sweep sidekick Bert teach the Banks family lessons of love, joy, and mutual respect. Tickets and info at auroratheatre.com.

Alliance Theatre

“Everybody” by Pulitzer Prize finalist and Obie Award-winning playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins opens Sept. 2 at the Woodruff Arts Center. Co-directed by Susan V. Booth and Tinashe Kajese-Bolden, the play marks the final production of Booth’s 21-year tenure as the Alliance. Inspired by the 15th century play “Everyman,” this version tells the story of a happy person, a free person, a person who believes nothing but the best lies ahead. Then death comes calling. Get tickets and information at alliancetheatre.org.

City Springs Theatre Company

The theatre opens its season on Sept. 9 with the classic Cole Porter musical “Anything Goes” at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center. When evangelist turned nightclub singer Reno Sweeney sets sail on the S.S. American, she encounters old friends and an unexpected love interest in the form of a wealthy Englishman. Tickets and information at cityspringstheatre.com.

The creative team and cast at the first rehearsal for Alliance Theatre’s production of Everybody. (Photo by Ashley Elliott)

Theatrical Outfit

The Downtown theatre opens its new season on Sept. 7 with the world premiere of Candrice Jones’s “Flex,” an adrenaline packed play about a high school basketball team, the fierce strength of young black women in the South, and what it means to be part of a team. Get tickets at theatricaloutfit.org.

Atlanta Shakespeare

The 2022-23 opens with “Much Ado About Nothing” on Sept. 10 at Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse. Confirmed bachelor Benedick struggles to admit his love for the equally witty and equally independent Beatrice, while young lovers Claudio and Hero survive the devious meddling of others on their way to the alter. Tickets at shakespearetavern.com.

Fox Theatre

“Pretty Woman: The Musical” will have a limited engagement Sept. 13-18 at the Fox. Based on the hit movie about starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere, the musical tells the story of a wealthy billionaire and the sex worker he falls in love with. Tickets and details at foxtheatre.org.

“Pretty Woman: The Musical” coming to The Fox.

Actor’s Expess

The theatre will open its 34th season on Sept. 24 with “Sunset Baby” written by MacArthur Genius Grant recipient Dominique Morisseau. The play revolves around a Black Liberation activist, Kenyatta Shakur, who comes back to the world after prison, and finds himself widowed and alone. His fraught reunion with his daughter only intensifies when she refuses to give him letters from his late wife that are both personally and historically significant. Get tickets and more info at actors-express.com.

Horizon Theatre

The Little 5 Points theatre continues its 2022 season with “Natasha, Pierre” and the Great Comet of 1812″ on Sept. 30. With a book, music, and lyrics by Dave Malloy, the musical is based on a 70-page slice of “War and Peace,” this Tony Award-winning musical is Tolstoy like you’ve never experienced him before. Tickets and info at horizontheatre.com.

Stage Door Theatre

The Dunwoody company opens its 49th season with Adam Gwon’s musical “Ordinary Days,” which tells the story of four young New Yorkers whose lives intersect as they search for what they want, in pursuit of what they need. Tickets are available at stagedoortheatrega.org.

Out Front Theatre Company

Multi-Tony Award-winning musical “Kinky Boots” – songs by Cyndi Lauper and book by Harvey Fierstein – opens Oct. 20. Based on the movie of the same name, the musical tells the story of a factory worker inspired to turn his father’s failing shoemaking business around with the help of a fabulous drag queen named Lola. Tickets at outfronttheatre.com.