The 6th annual Atlanta Summer Wine Festival will be held this year The Eastern, the music and event venue at Atlanta Dairies in Reynoldstown, on Aug. 13.

The festival will include 50+ wines, beer, cider and seltzers as well as live music and DJ Qtip.

There will be two separate sessions for the festival: afternoon from noon to 4 p.m. and evening from 6 to 10 p.m.

Tickets are $50 in advance or $60 the day of the event. Food will cost extra and there will be no “designated driver” tickets available. The event is for ages 21 and up and no babies or pets will be allowed.

Tickets are available at atlantawinefestivals.com/summer.