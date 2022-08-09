The Dunwoody Public Facilities Authority has approved an expansion of the city’s Spruill Center for the Arts.

The authority, which is made up of members of the Dunwoody CIty Council, approved the expansion plan at its Aug. 8 meeting. Spruill CEO Alan Mothner first spoke to the authority about the $2.3 million expansion of the center at 5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road at a February meeting. The Facilities Authority owns the building that houses the Spruill Center and is responsible for approving any alterations.

At that February meeting, Spruill asked for financial assistance from the city for the expansion. The City Council later approved the use of surplus funds on expansions for Spruill and the Dunwoody Nature Center in the amount of $1 million for each institution.

“We had primarily sought financial contribution from the city in February,” Mothner said at the Aug. 8 meeting. “At this point, what we’re looking for is the specific approval of the plans for the expansion from the Facilities Authority so that we can proceed with that.”

In a presentation, Mothner said the Spruill Center has recovered to pre-pandemic levels of enrollment and is struggling to provide room for students and classes. The expansion plan includes seven new classrooms, and Mothner says the expansion would roughly double the size of the center’s ceramics program. The authority has already approved an expansion of the center’s kiln room, which Mothner said the center broke ground for on Aug. 8.

“Our limit of space prevents us from doing many things, especially as it relates to expanding our program and reaching those in most need of our programs within the community,” Mothner said. “This space expansion allows us to open up those programs as well as begin new programs, such as woodturning, revamping our blacksmithing program, expanding our ceramics, jewelry and glass programs.”