An illustration of what the completed Spring Quarter mixed-use development by Portman would look like, with the historic H.M. Patterson Spring Hill Chapel at its center. The project at 10th and Spring streets includes an apartment tower now under construction, at left, and an office tower expected to break ground this year. (Portman)

Portman Holdings expects to finish construction on an office and apartment tower around the historic H.M. Patterson Spring Hill Chapel in Midtown by the summer of 2025.

New renderings of the project, dubbed “Spring Quarter,” were released Aug. 8. The mixed-use project encompasses 4.1 acres — roughly an entire block — at the busy corner of 10th and Spring streets. The site is one of the highest in Midtown and overlooks the Downtown Connector.

Portman Residential, a division of Portman Holdings, teamed up with National Real Estate Advisors to build a 370-unit apartment tower designed by Cooper Carry. The apartment tower is under construction at 1000 Spring St. It has been named Sora at Spring Quarter.

The 25-story office tower, at 1020 Spring, is expected to break ground this year. Plans for the 525,000-square-foot office tower include 8,000 square feet of ground floor retail with a co-working space, rooftop bar, outdoor terraces and a fitness center with outdoor space.

H.M. Patterson Spring Hill Chapel opened in 1928 and includes lush gardens. It was given historic landmark status by the city in 2018. The chapel was designed by the late architect Philip T. Shutze, known for works such as the Swan House on West Paces Ferry Road in Buckhead. Services for former mayors Ivan Allen Jr. and William B. Hartsfield and “Gone with the Wind author” Margaret Mitchell were held at the chapel.



Illustrations on Portman’s website for its Spring Quarter project show renovating the historic building with 40,000 square feet of retail and dining space.

Portman has experience incorporating old structures into its futuristic designs. The national developer preserved the exterior of the circa-1926 Crum & Forster office building at its nearby Coda development at Technology Square for use as a restaurant space.

A hotel was originally planned for Spring Quarter, but Portman officials told the Atlanta Business Chronicle in May that it is considering other options, such as more apartments or office space.

The layout of Portman’s new mixed development going up at 10th and Spring streets. (Portman)

Illustrations of the office tower and residential tower being built as part of Portman’s 4.1-acre development at 1000-1020 Spring St. (Portman)