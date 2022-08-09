Site work continues at a property on Roswell Road that includes the former Coronet Club for a planned three-story, 131-room assisted living building.

Sandy Springs has issued a site work permit at 5279 Roswell Road. In addition, a permit was issued for a retaining wall, along with electrical work.

The building permit is under review, a city spokesperson said. The city’s Build Sandy Springs website said the assisted living building would be 101,000 square feet, with approximately 22,000 square feet per floor. It will include offices, laundry, a lobby and elevators. It will have a basement in addition to the three main floors.

According to the permit, the exterior will be stucco stone, cement siding and windows. The construction will be wood framing.

The property on Roswell Road already has undergone site work this year since the Coronet Club and Doll House were left vacant years ago. (Google Earth View)

Stroud and Company is the contractor and the tenant is listed as Roswell Assistance Living, according to the city spokesperson. Reporter Newspapers was not able to locate a business associated with the name “Roswell Assistance Living” through a search with the state’s Corporations Division.