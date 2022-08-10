An illustration of a 37-story residential tower with ground-floor retail planned to be built on what is now a parking lot at the southwest corner of Peachtree and 4th streets in Midtown. (Niles Bolton Associates)

A 37-story high-rise with nearly 500 residential units is planned to go up where a parking lot now exists at the corner of Peachtree and 4th streets in Midtown.

LV Collective, an Austin-based real estate investment firm, filed plans this week with the city to develop the project on the nearly 1-acre site located at 736 Peachtree St., about two blocks north of the Fox Theatre. The firm presented its plans on Aug. 9 to the Midtown Development Review Committee.

The project would include 480 residential units — 90 studio apartments, 201 one-bedroom units, 165 two-bedroom units, and 24 three-bedroom units. An application with the city shows penthouse units would be on the 36th floor. Levels 21 through 30 would have “typical” apartments, and the 9th and 10th floors would be dedicated to “duplex units,” which are two-story units, similar to townhomes. Estimated rents are not included in the application.

A 3,000 square-foot café space is planned facing Peachtree Street with the residential lobby and leasing office along 4th Street, according to LV Collective’s presentation to the DRC. Residential amenities include co-working, bike lockers and a pet spa on the lower levels. A clubhouse, pool deck, fitness center and outdoor terrace are planned for the upper levels, according to the plans.

A “screened parking podium” would take up the first eight levels and have 489 spaces. Plans also include 50 spaces for bikes for residents.

An illustration showing the north and east elevations. (Niles Bolton Associates)

An aerial photo the parking lot, marked with a red arrow in center, where LV Collective wants to build a 37-story high-rise building with nearly 500 apartments. To the left in yellow is Peachtree Street and at far right, in yellow, is Juniper Street. Bisecting the photo is 4th Street. (Niles Bolton Associates)