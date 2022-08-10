Brookhaven has approved a contract to start design of a replacement of a local bridge.

On July 1, the city announced that the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) discovered structural issues with a bridge near 1243 W. Nancy Creek Drive during an inspection. The city announced that the bridge would need to be replaced on July 12.

At a July 26 Brookhaven City Council meeting, the council approved an ordinance to appropriate funds to be used towards engineering for the bridge replacement. At its Aug. 9 meeting, it approved a $350,000 task order with Heath & Lineback Engineers for the design of the replacement bridge.

Councilmember Linley Jones added an amendment to the task order before approving, asking for the contract to include sidewalks on both sides of the bridge.

The bridge replacement project is also included in the draft list of projects to be funded by the city’s Special Service District (SSD), which is a special tax district that has certain business owners pay more in property taxes to help fund infrastructure improvements. At the Aug. 9 meeting, the city held the first of two public comment sessions for the SSD project list.



According to the city’s website, as of Aug. 4, the city has begun coordination with utility companies. The bridge remains closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic